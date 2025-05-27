Left Menu

Bombay High Court Orders Release of Yemeni National Over Administrative Lapses

The Bombay High Court has ordered the immediate release of Yemeni national Mohammed Qassim Mohammed Al Shibah, detained for overstaying his visa in Mumbai. The court highlighted administrative lapses and lack of proper detention facilities. Al Shibah, a UNHRC-designated refugee, awaits resettlement in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:09 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has directed the immediate release of Mohammed Qassim Mohammed Al Shibah, a Yemeni national detained in Mumbai for visa overstay. The court criticized the administrative lapses leading to his detention without proper facilities.

Al Shibah, a former airline employee, was held in a police lock-up since May 16. The court questioned the rationale behind his detention without a formal order, emphasizing the need for a Standard Operating Procedure for handling such cases under the Foreigners Act.

Recognized as a refugee under the UNHRC, Al Shibah and his family are in the process of resettling in Canada. They have been in India since their visa expired in 2015. The court has sought an affidavit from the Maharashtra government and will further hear the case on June 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

