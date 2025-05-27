Left Menu

Crisis Talks: Former Manipur CM Meets Governor Amid Ethnic Violence

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss ongoing ethnic violence challenges. With over 260 deaths since May 2023 due to clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, President's rule was imposed after Singh's February resignation. The assembly remains in suspended animation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:11 IST
Crisis Talks: Former Manipur CM Meets Governor Amid Ethnic Violence
N Biren Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Manipur remains in turmoil as former Chief Minister N Biren Singh held discussions with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening. The meeting, initiated by an invitation from the governor, focused on the state's pressing challenges amidst ongoing ethnic violence.

Since May 2023, clashes between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the hill-majority Kuki-Zo groups have resulted in over 260 fatalities and have left thousands homeless. These incidents have escalated tensions and have captivated national attention.

The central government imposed President's rule on February 13, following Singh's resignation as Chief Minister. Consequently, the state assembly, which is valid until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation, further complicating the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025