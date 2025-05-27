Crisis Talks: Former Manipur CM Meets Governor Amid Ethnic Violence

The state of Manipur remains in turmoil as former Chief Minister N Biren Singh held discussions with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening. The meeting, initiated by an invitation from the governor, focused on the state's pressing challenges amidst ongoing ethnic violence.

Since May 2023, clashes between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the hill-majority Kuki-Zo groups have resulted in over 260 fatalities and have left thousands homeless. These incidents have escalated tensions and have captivated national attention.

The central government imposed President's rule on February 13, following Singh's resignation as Chief Minister. Consequently, the state assembly, which is valid until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation, further complicating the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)