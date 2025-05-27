Tragedy in Ohio: Deputy Fatally Shot in Line of Duty

An Ohio sheriff's deputy was tragically killed while engaging with a domestic violence incident in Marengo, a town located roughly 56 km north of Columbus, authorities confirmed.

Morrow County Sheriff's office detailed that the incident led to both the deputy and the suspect being shot. Sadly, the deputy succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to a hospital. The suspect remains in serious condition.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office, along with the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, will spearhead the investigation. No further injuries were reported in the shooting that has deeply affected the community and the sheriff's department.

(With inputs from agencies.)