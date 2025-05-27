Left Menu

Tragedy in Ohio: Deputy Fatally Shot in Line of Duty

A sheriff's deputy in Ohio was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Marengo. The suspect also suffered injuries in the incident and remains hospitalized. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office expressed profound sorrow over the loss, while an investigation has been initiated by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marengo | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

An Ohio sheriff's deputy was tragically killed while engaging with a domestic violence incident in Marengo, a town located roughly 56 km north of Columbus, authorities confirmed.

Morrow County Sheriff's office detailed that the incident led to both the deputy and the suspect being shot. Sadly, the deputy succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to a hospital. The suspect remains in serious condition.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office, along with the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, will spearhead the investigation. No further injuries were reported in the shooting that has deeply affected the community and the sheriff's department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

