Supreme Court Rejects Appeal to Save Apache Sacred Land from Copper Mine

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Apache Stronghold to block a copper mine on sacred Apache land in Arizona. The rejected appeal was based on religious rights, aiming to prevent the land swap necessary for Rio Tinto and BHP's Resolution Copper project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:20 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal from Apache Stronghold, aimed at blocking the development of one of the world's largest copper mines on Arizona land sacred to the Apache tribe. This decision allows Rio Tinto and BHP to proceed with the Resolution Copper project, despite religious rights concerns raised by the San Carlos Apache tribe and advocates.

Conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented, with Gorsuch arguing that the court's refusal to hear the case was a grave injustice, drawing parallels to the demolition of a historic cathedral on questionable legal grounds. Apache Stronghold's appeal was based on the destruction violating the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The project has been hailed as an economic benefit for Arizona by local officials, including Superior's Democratic Mayor Mila Besich. However, legal challenges continue in other courts, with environmental and religious rights as focal points. The land, known in Apache as Chi'chil Biłdagoteel, may soon see the land swap move forward after the U.S. Forest Service reissues a necessary environmental report.

