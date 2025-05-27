Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal to Halt Arizona Copper Mine

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case from Apache Stronghold, a Native American group seeking to prevent the transfer of sacred land for a copper mine in Arizona. The land swap allows Rio Tinto and BHP to proceed with the Resolution Copper project, opposed on religious and environmental grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has chosen not to hear an appeal from the Native American group Apache Stronghold, aiming to block the transfer of sacred land to mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP for the Resolution Copper project in Arizona. This land has historic significance for the Western Apache tribe.

In a contentious ruling, the Supreme Court upheld a previous decision permitting the land swap, thereby advancing one of the world's largest copper mining projects. Conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented, emphasizing the cultural and religious importance of the site.

The decision has sparked a divide, highlighting the tension between economic development and the preservation of Indigenous sacred sites. While local officials hail the mine's economic potential, environmental and religious groups continue to challenge its progress in courts.

