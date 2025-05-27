Left Menu

Campus Conflict: NSUI's Reckoning with ABVP's Alleged Disruptions

The NSUI protested against the ABVP, accusing them of creating unrest at Delhi University post Rahul Gandhi's visit. NSUI condemned ABVP’s actions as attempts to polarize the campus and shift focus from student issues. The protest highlighted ABVP's alleged provocations and challenges faced by marginalized students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest accusing the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of instigating unrest at Delhi University following a visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The demonstration was held after the ABVP allegedly smeared cow dung on the office of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president, a move seen as a reaction to Gandhi's visit which the university authorities claimed disrupted operations.

NSUI leaders asserted that the ABVP attempts to polarize the campus and detract from pressing student issues. The protest included burning a symbolic RSS uniform and demands for attention to grievances such as infrastructure deficiencies and biases in academic appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

