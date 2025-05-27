Intense Search Amid Scenic Landscapes: Indore Couple Disappears in Meghalaya
A couple from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, went missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, prompting a large-scale search operation. They were last seen at Mawlakhait village, and their abandoned two-wheeler was found in Sohrarim village. Authorities urge hiring guides for safe navigation in such regions.
Authorities in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district have launched a significant search operation for an Indore couple who mysteriously vanished while touring the region. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were last seen after checking out from a homestay in Nongriat, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem reported on Tuesday.
The couple ventured to Mawlakhait village without a guide, and their mobile phones were last detected there. Their rented two-wheeler was abandoned at Sohrarim village, triggering an immediate response from local police and villagers.
East Khasi Hills has witnessed similar incidents, including the tragic case of a Hungarian tourist found dead earlier this year. The police stress that tourists should engage guides for safety during treks, following the state government's advisory.
