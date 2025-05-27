Left Menu

Intense Search Amid Scenic Landscapes: Indore Couple Disappears in Meghalaya

A couple from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, went missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, prompting a large-scale search operation. They were last seen at Mawlakhait village, and their abandoned two-wheeler was found in Sohrarim village. Authorities urge hiring guides for safe navigation in such regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district have launched a significant search operation for an Indore couple who mysteriously vanished while touring the region. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were last seen after checking out from a homestay in Nongriat, East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem reported on Tuesday.

The couple ventured to Mawlakhait village without a guide, and their mobile phones were last detected there. Their rented two-wheeler was abandoned at Sohrarim village, triggering an immediate response from local police and villagers.

East Khasi Hills has witnessed similar incidents, including the tragic case of a Hungarian tourist found dead earlier this year. The police stress that tourists should engage guides for safety during treks, following the state government's advisory.

Latest News

