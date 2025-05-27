Final Call for Khoi-San Communities to Apply for Official Recognition by May 29

In a historic effort to formally recognize the cultural identity, leadership structures, and constitutional role of South Africa’s Khoi-San communities, the Commission on Khoi-San Matters has issued a final call for eligible communities and leaders to submit their applications for statutory recognition under the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act No. 3 of 2019).

This call is being made in accordance with Section 56(2) of the Act, which mandates the Commission to manage the recognition process and ensure that applications are received before the legislated deadline. The closing date for applications is Thursday, 29 May 2025, and no late submissions will be accepted under any circumstances.

Urgent Appeal to Eligible Communities and Leaders

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, emphasized the historic nature of this process, urging those eligible not to miss this final opportunity to secure their rightful place in the country's constitutional framework.

“This is the last opportunity to be part of this historic process,” said the Deputy Minister. “All applications must include the completed form and all required supporting documents. We urge all those eligible to act now and ensure their voices are heard and recognised.”

A Historic Step Toward Inclusion and Redress

The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which came into effect on 1 April 2021, represents the first legal framework in South Africa to recognize the Khoi and San peoples as traditional communities with the right to establish their own leadership structures.

This Act provides for:

The statutory recognition of Khoi-San leaders and communities .

The formation of traditional councils and leadership structures .

The integration of Khoi-San leadership into the broader traditional governance system .

A formal path toward the acknowledgment of identity, culture, and historic marginalization.

By applying for recognition, communities can assert their traditional authority, engage with government through formal structures, and participate in decision-making processes that affect their land, culture, and developmental priorities.

Government’s Commitment to Dignity and Inclusion

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has reiterated its commitment to restoring dignity and cultural identity to South Africa’s indigenous peoples.

“This recognition process is essential in affirming the identity, rights, and role of Khoi-San communities in South Africa’s traditional leadership system. It forms part of government’s broader commitment to inclusion, redress, and the restoration of dignity to historically marginalised communities,” CoGTA said in a statement.

Burns-Ncamashe further underscored that this initiative is in line with South Africa’s constitutional values of non-discrimination, cultural preservation, and participatory governance.

Application Process and Deadline

Eligible Khoi-San communities and leaders are required to submit their applications through the designated online portal: 👉 https://www.cogta.gov.za/index.php/docs-category/khoisan-applications/

The portal includes comprehensive information on:

Eligibility criteria

Required supporting documents

Forms to be completed

Instructions for online or offline submissions

All applications must be received by 29 May 2025, and the department has made it clear that no extensions or late submissions will be entertained.

Affirming Identity in a Democratic Society

The recognition of Khoi-San leadership marks a pivotal moment in South Africa’s post-apartheid journey toward reconciliation and inclusive governance. For decades, Khoi-San communities have been excluded from traditional leadership frameworks that recognize other African ethnic groups. This process, enshrined in law, is designed to rectify that historic oversight.

“This is more than just a bureaucratic exercise. It is about affirming who we are as a people and ensuring that our institutions reflect our full diversity,” said Burns-Ncamashe. “We are laying a foundation for future generations to inherit a leadership system that is inclusive, representative, and just.”

As the final deadline approaches, CoGTA is appealing to all eligible Khoi-San communities across the country to seize this opportunity and become recognized custodians of their culture and heritage within the national governance framework.