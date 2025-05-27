Karnataka Ordinance Paves Way for Gig Worker Welfare

The Karnataka government, on Tuesday, announced a groundbreaking ordinance aimed at ensuring social security for platform-based gig workers. The ordinance outlines the creation of a dedicated welfare board and fund to safeguard the interests of gig workers.

This move mandates aggregators to share their gig worker databases with the welfare board within 45 days from the ordinance's commencement. New registrations must be completed electronically within 30 days, fostering transparency in the contractual engagements between gig workers and platforms. The ordinance also stipulates that any contract must comply with new legal provisions, preventing unjust termination of workers.

The ordinance, cleared by the Karnataka cabinet on April 11, was necessitated due to the legislative session being inactive. The move was bolstered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for gig worker protection policies, reflecting the state's commitment to this substantial workforce.