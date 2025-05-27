Left Menu

Karnataka Ordinance Paves Way for Gig Worker Welfare

The Karnataka government has issued an ordinance to provide social security to platform-based gig workers. It will establish a welfare board and fund, mandating aggregators to share data and comply with new regulations. A unique ID system and transparency in contracts will ensure protection and rights for gig workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government, on Tuesday, announced a groundbreaking ordinance aimed at ensuring social security for platform-based gig workers. The ordinance outlines the creation of a dedicated welfare board and fund to safeguard the interests of gig workers.

This move mandates aggregators to share their gig worker databases with the welfare board within 45 days from the ordinance's commencement. New registrations must be completed electronically within 30 days, fostering transparency in the contractual engagements between gig workers and platforms. The ordinance also stipulates that any contract must comply with new legal provisions, preventing unjust termination of workers.

The ordinance, cleared by the Karnataka cabinet on April 11, was necessitated due to the legislative session being inactive. The move was bolstered by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for gig worker protection policies, reflecting the state's commitment to this substantial workforce.

