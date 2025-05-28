Left Menu

Trump's Fiery Remarks as Tensions Escalate in Ukraine

Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin for not engaging in ceasefire talks with Ukraine, amid Russian advancements. Trump claims his actions have prevented worse scenarios in Russia. There's pressure on Trump for sanctions and military aid, as Russia captures villages in Ukraine's Sumy region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:12 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, accusing him of 'playing with fire' by neglecting ceasefire negotiations with Kyiv. Trump's frustration was apparent as Russian forces captured villages in Ukraine's Sumy region, an area under intense conflict.

Trump, who has previously highlighted his rapport with Putin, emphasized his influence in preventing catastrophic events in Russia and criticized Putin's mass aerial attacks on Ukraine. Trump's criticism comes as calls grow for him to impose stronger sanctions and enhance military support for Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities.

Tensions have escalated as Russian forces made fresh advances and captured key positions in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders, supported by European allies, are urging an immediate ceasefire. However, the Kremlin appears to be stalling as it continues its offensive in the northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

