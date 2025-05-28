Left Menu

Dollar Strength Soars as Yen and Euro Wield Under Pressure

The U.S. dollar gained strength against the yen and euro as Japan considered trimming its super-long bond issuance and U.S. consumer confidence improved. European anxieties about tariffs linger despite trade progress with the U.S. Financial experts highlight a medium to long-term dollar weakness trend due to protectionist policies.

28-05-2025

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar saw a notable gain against the Japanese yen and the euro, amid fluctuating global bond yields and robust U.S. consumer confidence. Experts attribute the dollar's climb to developments in Japan's bond market, suggesting policy shifts may be on the horizon.

Japan's Ministry of Finance's potential move to trim super-long bond issuance has followed a sharp yield spike, signaling a market adjustment due to faltering demand from traditional buyers. This development stressed global financial markets, with euro facing added pressure from low French inflation data that reflects the region's economic challenges.

U.S. protectionist policies continue to shadow the dollar's longer-term stability. Despite a temporary lift from halted tariffs, broader concerns about Washington's trade stance, paired with ongoing debate over fiscal policies, underline projected dollar weakness. Policies are being closely watched amid fears of global market inflationary impacts.

