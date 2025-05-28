Federal Judge Thwarts Trump’s Retaliation Over NYC Congestion Toll

A New York federal judge has intervened to halt President Trump's attempts to retaliate against a Manhattan congestion toll. Judge Lewis Liman issued a temporary restraining order, pausing any federal funding cuts until a lawsuit challenging the move is resolved.

The toll, approved during Joe Biden's presidency, is opposed by Trump, whose properties are affected. Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the court ruling as a significant victory for New Yorkers.

While Trump administration officials threaten to block funding for New York's transportation projects, Hochul remains firm on maintaining the toll, citing environmental and infrastructural benefits.