Federal Judge Thwarts Trump’s Retaliation Over NYC Congestion Toll
A federal judge temporarily blocked US President Trump from retaliating against New York's Manhattan congestion toll, while a lawsuit is underway. The toll, originally approved by Biden, faces opposition from Trump, who has threatened funding cuts. New York Governor Hochul praised the ruling as a win for commuters.
A New York federal judge has intervened to halt President Trump's attempts to retaliate against a Manhattan congestion toll. Judge Lewis Liman issued a temporary restraining order, pausing any federal funding cuts until a lawsuit challenging the move is resolved.
The toll, approved during Joe Biden's presidency, is opposed by Trump, whose properties are affected. Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the court ruling as a significant victory for New Yorkers.
While Trump administration officials threaten to block funding for New York's transportation projects, Hochul remains firm on maintaining the toll, citing environmental and infrastructural benefits.
