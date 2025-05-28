Desperation and Conflict: Aid Distribution Struggles in Gaza

Thousands of Palestinians rushed to an aid distribution site in Gaza on Tuesday, administered by a U.S. and Israel-backed foundation. Desperation for food overrode fears of Israel's biometric checks, as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributed 8,000 food boxes amid an 11-week blockade.

In Rafah, an area under Israeli control, people gathered en masse for aid packages. Videos, some unverified, showed large crowds and tensions flaring. Hamas and Israel traded accusations over disrupted distribution and violence, which left multiple casualties, though reports remain contested.

Hamas accused Israeli forces of targeting civilians, claims denied by Israel and the GHF. Humanitarian groups criticize the screening methods and politicization of aid. Despite resumed aid operations, concerns and blockades persist, with the UN and others withholding support due to potential bias and safety concerns.