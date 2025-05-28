Left Menu

States Sue Elon Musk Over Controversial Cost-Cutting Tactics

Fourteen states have filed a lawsuit challenging Elon Musk's initiatives to slash federal spending as head of President Trump's new government efficiency agency. The claim argues Musk's actions lack legal authorization. U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan allowed the case against Musk and DOGE to proceed while dismissing claims against Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 05:19 IST
In a significant legal development, a coalition of 14 states has been granted the green light by a U.S. judge to proceed with a lawsuit challenging Elon Musk's aggressive cost-cutting measures as head of the Trump administration's new efficiency agency.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan refrained from involving President Trump in the lawsuit, emphasizing that the case centers on whether Musk and his agency, DOGE, have exceeded their legal mandate. The judge's ruling comes amidst allegations of Musk wielding excessive, unauthorized power in slashing federal expenditures.

The lawsuit, spearheaded by the attorneys general of New Mexico and 13 additional states, accuses Musk of operating without Congressional sanction. The legal battle adds to the 20-plus lawsuits filed, reflecting the contentious and uncertain future of Musk's initiatives under the Trump administration's directive.

