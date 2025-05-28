Left Menu

Tragic Kiln Accident Claims Life of Labourer

A 60-year-old labourer, Amarkia Patel, died after a tragic accident at a brick kiln when a tractor-trolley overturned. He was taken to a district hospital and later referred to Medical College Gorakhpur, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating the accident's circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident at a brick kiln near Aktaha village resulted in the death of a 60-year-old labourer on Tuesday night, according to police reports.

Authorities revealed that Amarkia Patel was injured and trapped when a tractor-trolley, transporting soil, overturned. The brick kiln owner promptly moved Patel to the district hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, medical professionals referred Patel to Medical College Gorakhpur, where he tragically died. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the specifics of the incident, law enforcement officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

