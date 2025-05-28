Tragic Kiln Accident Claims Life of Labourer

A devastating accident at a brick kiln near Aktaha village resulted in the death of a 60-year-old labourer on Tuesday night, according to police reports.

Authorities revealed that Amarkia Patel was injured and trapped when a tractor-trolley, transporting soil, overturned. The brick kiln owner promptly moved Patel to the district hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, medical professionals referred Patel to Medical College Gorakhpur, where he tragically died. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the specifics of the incident, law enforcement officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)