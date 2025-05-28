Left Menu

Allegations of Labor Abuses Mar BYD's Brazilian Expansion

Brazilian prosecutors are suing Chinese electric vehicle company BYD and two contractors for alleged use of forced labor and human trafficking. The lawsuit follows an investigation revealing inhumane conditions for 220 Chinese workers at BYD's Camacari factory. BYD denies wrongdoing and is cooperating with the investigation.

Allegations of Labor Abuses Mar BYD's Brazilian Expansion
Brazilian authorities have initiated legal proceedings against Chinese electric vehicle titan BYD and two associated contractors on charges of allegedly subjecting workers to slave-like conditions and engaging in international human trafficking.

The labor prosecutors' office in Bahia state has announced a lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages from BYD, China JinJiang Construction Brazil, and Tecmonta Equipamentos Inteligentes. This legal action follows an investigation that led to the rescue of 220 Chinese workers from BYD's factory in Camacari.

Prosecutors claim workers were deceived with misleading job offers and improper visas. They were found living in deplorable conditions, with inadequate sanitary facilities and insufficient housing provisions. BYD, while denying the allegations, has committed to cooperating with the investigations.

