Manipur's Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Drug Cartels: Former CM Speaks Out

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the challenges posed by the unregulated influx of undocumented immigrants, leading to new settlements and identity tensions. Efforts by the BJP-led government include identifying and deporting illegal immigrants, notably from Myanmar, to preserve indigenous identity and combat drug-related unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:55 IST
Manipur's Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Drug Cartels: Former CM Speaks Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against illegal immigration, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised concerns about the unregulated influx of undocumented settlers threatening the state's indigenous identity.

In recent correspondence with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Singh emphasized the BJP-led government's proactive measures since 2017. These include verification drives, identification and deportation of hundreds of undocumented immigrants, primarily from Myanmar.

Singh highlighted the formation of a cabinet sub-committee in 2023 as a pivotal step, leveraging modern technology, satellite mapping, and grassroots intelligence to bolster efforts against these challenges. The presence of undocumented immigrants has fueled poppy cultivation and identity-based tensions, further straining public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

