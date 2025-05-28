Manipur's Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Drug Cartels: Former CM Speaks Out
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the challenges posed by the unregulated influx of undocumented immigrants, leading to new settlements and identity tensions. Efforts by the BJP-led government include identifying and deporting illegal immigrants, notably from Myanmar, to preserve indigenous identity and combat drug-related unrest.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against illegal immigration, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised concerns about the unregulated influx of undocumented settlers threatening the state's indigenous identity.
In recent correspondence with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Singh emphasized the BJP-led government's proactive measures since 2017. These include verification drives, identification and deportation of hundreds of undocumented immigrants, primarily from Myanmar.
Singh highlighted the formation of a cabinet sub-committee in 2023 as a pivotal step, leveraging modern technology, satellite mapping, and grassroots intelligence to bolster efforts against these challenges. The presence of undocumented immigrants has fueled poppy cultivation and identity-based tensions, further straining public services.
(With inputs from agencies.)