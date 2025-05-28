Manipur's Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Drug Cartels: Former CM Speaks Out

In a decisive move against illegal immigration, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised concerns about the unregulated influx of undocumented settlers threatening the state's indigenous identity.

In recent correspondence with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Singh emphasized the BJP-led government's proactive measures since 2017. These include verification drives, identification and deportation of hundreds of undocumented immigrants, primarily from Myanmar.

Singh highlighted the formation of a cabinet sub-committee in 2023 as a pivotal step, leveraging modern technology, satellite mapping, and grassroots intelligence to bolster efforts against these challenges. The presence of undocumented immigrants has fueled poppy cultivation and identity-based tensions, further straining public services.

