Winston Peters Strengthens NZ–Sri Lanka Relations With Strategic Diplomatic Visit

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are poised to deepen bilateral cooperation across key sectors including trade, education, security, and agriculture, following a high-level diplomatic visit by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters to Colombo. Marking the first official visit by a New Zealand Foreign Minister to Sri Lanka in over a decade, the trip underscores both countries' commitment to reinvigorating and modernising their relationship in a changing Indo-Pacific landscape.

“Our governments are investing more in ties between Sri Lanka and New Zealand because we want to get more out of them—for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Peters said during the visit.

High-Level Meetings and Strategic Engagements

During his time in Colombo, Peters held formal discussions with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. These meetings were aimed at advancing shared goals, particularly in development cooperation, economic resilience, and regional stability.

The visit represents a continuation of momentum generated by recent diplomatic infrastructure milestones, including the opening of the New Zealand High Commission in Colombo in 2021 and the Sri Lankan High Commission in Wellington in early 2025. These institutions now provide a platform for closer people-to-people and institutional ties.

Shared Priorities Between Two Island Nations

As island nations with economies heavily reliant on trade, New Zealand and Sri Lanka find common ground in their approach to economic development, climate resilience, and global cooperation.

“As trade-dependent island nations, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have much in common,” said Peters. “We discussed how to strengthen capability development, share technical expertise, and increase mutually beneficial trade.”

The leaders explored opportunities to expand agriculture exports, improve technical exchanges, and create frameworks for investment and skills partnerships, particularly in education, water management, and infrastructure planning.

Launch of Sustainable Water and Livelihoods Project

In a tangible show of cooperation, Peters launched a new Sustainable Water and Livelihoods project in Sri Lanka, aimed at improving water access, ecosystem resilience, and economic opportunity for rural communities. This project will form part of New Zealand’s broader support for climate adaptation and development resilience in South Asia.

The initiative is expected to benefit both local livelihoods and broader environmental goals, offering a pathway for future collaborations in climate-smart agriculture and sustainable development.

Growing People-to-People Connections

Peters and his Sri Lankan counterparts celebrated the increasing people-to-people ties, including academic exchanges, tourism growth, and the expanding Sri Lankan community in New Zealand. These connections are enriching both countries culturally and economically.

To foster these ties further, Peters announced short-term training placements for Sri Lankan public officials in New Zealand, helping build technical capability in governance and service delivery.

Cooperation in an Uncertain Indo-Pacific

Both countries acknowledged the shifting dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region, where strategic tensions, supply chain disruptions, and climate events are reshaping regional priorities. The ministers agreed on the need for collective, rules-based cooperation to manage shared challenges and support regional peace and prosperity.

“We shared views on the increasingly uncertain and disordered global environment and the interconnected challenges of development, trade, and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Peters.

This dialogue reflects New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to regional diplomacy, multilateralism, and partnerships based on shared values and mutual respect.

Continuing the Diplomatic Tour

Sri Lanka marked the second stop on Peters’ four-nation diplomatic tour, following his visit to Australia. He is now travelling to Nepal, with further engagements expected to focus on regional cooperation, development partnerships, and trade facilitation.

A Renewed Chapter in NZ–Sri Lanka Relations

With formal diplomatic presence now fully established in both capitals, and new cooperative initiatives being launched, the visit is a clear sign of a renewed and strategic bilateral relationship. Both governments are expected to continue this trajectory with further agreements and collaboration in coming months.