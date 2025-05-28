Tragic Wedding Altercation Leads to Fatality

A wedding celebration in Mirzapur's Gonaura village ended in tragedy when a scuffle between two relatives led to a fatal outcome, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident involved Jitendra Vishwakarma, 44, from Kushhan village, who succumbed to his injuries after an argument with his cousin, Krishnakant Vishwakarma, 40, spiraled out of control.

Authorities stated that following a complaint by the deceased's brother, a police case has been initiated, and the suspect has been taken into custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)