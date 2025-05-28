Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Altercation Leads to Fatality

A wedding in Mirzapur's Gonaura village turned tragic when a fight between relatives resulted in the death of Jitendra Vishwakarma. Following an argument with Krishnakant Vishwakarma, the altercation escalated, leading to fatal injuries. A police case is filed, and the accused is under arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:05 IST
wedding
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding celebration in Mirzapur's Gonaura village ended in tragedy when a scuffle between two relatives led to a fatal outcome, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident involved Jitendra Vishwakarma, 44, from Kushhan village, who succumbed to his injuries after an argument with his cousin, Krishnakant Vishwakarma, 40, spiraled out of control.

Authorities stated that following a complaint by the deceased's brother, a police case has been initiated, and the suspect has been taken into custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

