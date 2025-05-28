Left Menu

Netanyahu Denies Strike Threats Amidst US-Iran Nuclear Deal Tensions

Israel dismisses a New York Times report claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to disrupt US-Iran nuclear talks by targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. The report highlighted concerns within Israel about US President Trump's eagerness for an agreement potentially compromising Israeli security interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:31 IST
Netanyahu
  • Israel

Israel has rebuffed claims made by The New York Times that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering military action against Iran to undermine US-Iran nuclear negotiations. Netanyahu's office labeled the report as 'fake news'.

The report quoted knowledgeable officials suggesting Israel fears President Trump's potential leniency towards Iran regarding nuclear enrichment could jeopardize a definitive agreement. It added that Israel might unilaterally strike Iranian facilities despite diplomatic efforts.

Key Israeli officials, including Ron Dermer and Mossad head David Barnea, met US envoy Steve Witkoff, followed by discussions with CIA director John Ratcliffe. The talks reiterated the US demand for Iran to cease enrichment activities, a stance Tehran opposes. Despite tensions, Netanyahu downplayed any discord with Washington.

