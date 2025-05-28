Left Menu

Punjab Government Tackles Police Corruption with Swift Action

The Punjab government suspended SSP Varinder Singh Brar after the arrest of four police officers involved in a bribery case. The incident emerged when Dharminder Singh reported bribery demands to the Chief Minister. The government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption was reiterated by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:31 IST
The Punjab government has taken decisive action by suspending Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar following the arrest of four police officers involved in a bribery case, according to sources.

The arrests, which include a station house officer and three other personnel, were made in Fazilka after they allegedly accepted a Rs 1 lakh bribe. It was Dharminder Singh, father of a 17-year-old whose phone was confiscated, who brought this incident to light, providing evidence of bribery to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Pursuing its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema highlighted the government's commitment to uphold justice and accountability for citizens, demonstrating its resolve to tackle corruption at all levels.

