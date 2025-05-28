Punjab Government Tackles Police Corruption with Swift Action

The Punjab government has taken decisive action by suspending Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar following the arrest of four police officers involved in a bribery case, according to sources.

The arrests, which include a station house officer and three other personnel, were made in Fazilka after they allegedly accepted a Rs 1 lakh bribe. It was Dharminder Singh, father of a 17-year-old whose phone was confiscated, who brought this incident to light, providing evidence of bribery to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Pursuing its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema highlighted the government's commitment to uphold justice and accountability for citizens, demonstrating its resolve to tackle corruption at all levels.