Swift Justice: Tamil Nadu's Efficient Handling of Sexual Assault Case

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announced that justice was served in just five months for the Anna University student sexual assault case. He highlighted the swift action of the police, prosecutors, and the court, assuring that safety and expeditious justice for women remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that justice has been delivered in the Anna University student sexual assault case within just five months, highlighting the state's commitment to ensuring swift justice.

Stalin praised the police department, prosecutors, and court for their efficient handling of the case. He reiterated the government's dedication to the safety and security of women, assuring that crimes would be investigated quickly and offenders appropriately punished.

He further addressed opposition parties, asserting that their attempts at defamatory politics have been thwarted by the government's effective measures in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

