Chaos and Hunger: Aid Distribution in Gaza Under Siege

U.N. trucks delivering crucial aid to Gaza were looted overnight, according to local residents and merchants. The incidents highlight the complications of delivering supplies to Palestinians facing severe hunger due to an extended Israeli blockade.

On Tuesday, as thousands rushed to an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, troops fired warning shots to control the crowd. This newly implemented aid system, aimed at preventing aid from reaching Hamas, has been controversial. The United Nations and other international organizations have refused participation, citing the system's deviation from neutral aid distribution principles.

In a bid to alleviate the crisis, the Israeli military allowed 95 trucks into the area, but many faced roadblocks by looters. Witnesses reported insufficient screening processes for aid recipients, further endangering the vulnerable population. As pressure mounts internationally against Israel, calls grow to halt military actions exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

