Revolutionizing Land Registration: A Digital Leap Towards Transparency

A new draft bill aims to modernize the registration of land documents, replacing the outdated Registration Act of 1908. It proposes online registration, offers alternatives for Aadhaar-based verification, and integrates electronic systems. The bill seeks to streamline procedures, improve access, and enhance transparency for property transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:35 IST
A draft bill designed to modernize the registration of land documents is set to replace the 117-year-old Registration Act of 1908, providing online registration and alternate verification methods for those without Aadhaar credentials.

The bill supports the electronic submission of documents, issuance of digital registration certificates, and digital record maintenance. It allows for Aadhaar-based authentication with consent, offering alternatives for those who opt-out. Crucially, the bill facilitates integration with other systems to enhance efficiency.

By expanding the scope of compulsory registration, modernizing administrative structures, and incorporating digital infrastructure, the draft bill aims to make the registration process more accessible. This includes provisions for e-signatures and innovative verification, ensuring the process aligns with modern transaction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

