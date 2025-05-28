Revolutionizing Land Registration: A Digital Leap Towards Transparency

A draft bill designed to modernize the registration of land documents is set to replace the 117-year-old Registration Act of 1908, providing online registration and alternate verification methods for those without Aadhaar credentials.

The bill supports the electronic submission of documents, issuance of digital registration certificates, and digital record maintenance. It allows for Aadhaar-based authentication with consent, offering alternatives for those who opt-out. Crucially, the bill facilitates integration with other systems to enhance efficiency.

By expanding the scope of compulsory registration, modernizing administrative structures, and incorporating digital infrastructure, the draft bill aims to make the registration process more accessible. This includes provisions for e-signatures and innovative verification, ensuring the process aligns with modern transaction practices.

