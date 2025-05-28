Shocking Turn of Events: Infidelity and Murder in Ranchi

In a startling revelation from Ranchi, Jharkhand, police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, her alleged lover, and another accomplice, for the murder of her husband.

Ramesh Oraon was tragically stabbed to death at his residence on May 19, revealing an unsettling tale of infidelity and betrayal.

The police have recovered key evidence linked to the crime, including the murder weapon, further supporting the charges against the accused trio.

(With inputs from agencies.)