Shocking Turn of Events: Infidelity and Murder in Ranchi
In Ranchi, Jharkhand, police have arrested a woman and two others for allegedly murdering her husband. The motive was rooted in an extramarital affair. The accused includes the wife's lover, a former business partner of the victim, and an associate, who together hatched the deadly conspiracy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation from Ranchi, Jharkhand, police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, her alleged lover, and another accomplice, for the murder of her husband.
Ramesh Oraon was tragically stabbed to death at his residence on May 19, revealing an unsettling tale of infidelity and betrayal.
The police have recovered key evidence linked to the crime, including the murder weapon, further supporting the charges against the accused trio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- ranchi
- extramarital affair
- infidelity
- arrest
- police
- crime
- conspiracy
- evidence
- homicide
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Cyber Crime Epidemic: Fighting Back with Digital Hygiene
Assam's Ongoing Crackdown: Three More Arrested
Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 arrested held guilty by Mahila court in Coimbatore.
Swift Justice in Jharkhand as Six Arrested in Shocking Assault Case
Arrest Made in Connection with Fire at Prime Minister's Residence