Religious Structure Demolished: Reclaiming Government Land
Authorities in Delhi have demolished an unauthorized Muslim shrine near the Najafgarh drain, reclaiming 192 square meters of government land. The demolition was carried out systematically and peacefully, as part of a broader initiative to identify and clear similar encroachments on public land.
Updated: 28-05-2025 18:38 IST
Delhi authorities have successfully reclaimed government land by demolishing an unauthorized Muslim shrine that occupied 192 square meters near the Najafgarh drain.
The shrine, which had stood for over 20 years, was identified as an illegal construction on government property in Ranhola Village.
The demolition process was executed smoothly, with the operation being part of a wider effort to address similar encroachments throughout the region.
