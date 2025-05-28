Left Menu

Former Surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec Sentenced to 20 Years for Historic Child Abuse

Joel Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon in France, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting 299 children over two decades. This follows a previous 15-year sentence for similar crimes. Many victims were sedated patients, with an average age of 11.

  France

Joel Le Scouarnec, a 74-year-old former surgeon, received the maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment on Friday from a French court for his heinous acts of rape and sexual assault involving 299 children.

This sentence adds to an existing 15-year term for previous offenses against four children, including his nieces, highlighting a consistent pattern of abuse.

The new trial, held in Brittany, France, from February, revealed that most of these crimes took place between 1989 and 2014, often involving victims who were unconscious due to sedation. Tragically, these victims, who included 158 boys and 141 girls, had an average age of just 11.

