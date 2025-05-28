Germany's Robust Military Support Pledges for Ukraine

Germany has announced a significant increase in military aid to Ukraine, promising nearly 5 billion euros to assist in the ongoing conflict with Russia. This announcement was made as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in talks with senior German officials in Berlin.

The German defense ministry emphasized the devastating consequences of Russian airstrikes, citing numerous civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure. The ministry's statement underscores Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its hour of need.

The funds for this aid package have already been approved by Germany's lower house of parliament, ensuring that this support will be delivered promptly. The initiative highlights the ongoing international response to the conflict and Germany's role within it.

(With inputs from agencies.)