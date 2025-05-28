UAE Condemns Israeli Extremists' Actions in Jerusalem

The United Arab Emirates has taken diplomatic action by summoning Israel's ambassador following 'provocative practices by Israeli extremists' during a rally in Jerusalem, as reported by state news agency WAM on Wednesday.

Held on Monday, the rally marked Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 conflict but turned hostile with far-right Israeli participants clashing with Palestinians, fellow Israelis, and journalists. The event, known as the 'Flag March', saw thousands celebrate, notably after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's controversial visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a recurring hotspot of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

According to WAM, the UAE condemned the 'deplorable and offensive violations' witnessed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on Israel to hold accountable those responsible, including ministers and officials. The UAE's recent normalization of relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords adds a complex layer to this diplomatic incident. As of now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has not provided a comment.

