Israeli Forces Take Out Top Hamas Leader Mohammad Sinwar

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Wednesday that Israeli forces successfully eliminated Mohammad Sinwar, the Hamas Gaza chief. Sinwar had become a prominent target following the death of his brother, the former group leader Yahya Sinwar.

Netanyahu's announcement was made before the Israeli parliament, the Knesset. The Prime Minister confirmed that Mohammad Sinwar was likely killed in an Israeli strike targeting a hospital in southern Gaza earlier in the month. "We eliminated Mohammad Deif, (Ismail) Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar," Netanyahu asserted, signalling a crucial step in the conflict.

In his address, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel was shifting dynamics towards a decisive defeat of Hamas. He also mentioned that Israel is now managing the distribution of food aid in Gaza via a U.S.-backed system. Hamas has not yet confirmed the death of Mohammad Sinwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)