Parcel Bomb Horror: College Lecturer Sentenced to Life for Gruesome Wedding Blast

In a historic verdict, a court in Odisha's Bolangir district has sentenced Punjilal Meher, a college lecturer, to life imprisonment. The conviction comes after Meher orchestrated a parcel bomb attack that tragically claimed the lives of a groom and his grandmother in 2018.

The grizzly incident stems from a professional rivalry with the groom's mother, Sanjukta Sahoo, who was the principal of Jyoti Vikas College. After serving briefly as the acting principal before Sahoo's appointment, Meher's resentment culminated in the vengeful act, sending a bomb to Sahoo's son as a wedding gift.

Following an exhaustive investigation by the Odisha Crime Branch, Meher was convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, and violations under the Explosive Substances Act. This landmark case is touted as the first in the country to conclude with a parcel bomb blast conviction, delivering a significant blow to revenge-fueled crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)