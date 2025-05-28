Left Menu

International Espionage Unveiled in Germany

Three individuals, a Ukrainian, a Russian, and an Armenian, are charged with espionage in Germany. They allegedly spied on a Ukrainian military participant with a potential assassination motive. German authorities foiled the planned operation in Frankfurt, highlighting the continuous threat of hybrid attacks amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:15 IST
In a startling revelation, German prosecutors have charged three individuals, comprising a Ukrainian, a Russian, and an Armenian, with espionage activities. The trio allegedly targeted a Ukrainian national residing in Germany, who had previously engaged in combat with the Ukrainian armed forces post-Russia's incursion, potentially intending to assassinate him, prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.

The Armenian suspect, known only as Vardges I., was purportedly orchestrating the espionage under Russian intelligence directives. He allegedly enlisted help from Ukrainian Robert A. and Russian Arman S. Their plan included a clandestine meeting scheduled at a Frankfurt café in June 2024. However, the Ukrainian target eluded capture thanks to a timely warning from German authorities.

Prosecutors claim that this espionage attempt was likely a precursor to further intelligence undertakings in Germany, potentially escalating to murder. The suspects have been detained since June 19, 2024, coinciding with the thwarted meeting. This incident underscores ongoing concerns over Russia's hybrid warfare tactics in Europe, involving espionage and sabotage, echoing a similar case in 2019 involving the murder of a Georgian in Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

