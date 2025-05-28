Left Menu

Elimination of Mohammad Sinwar: A Turning Point in Gaza Conflict

Mohammad Sinwar, an elusive Hamas leader in Gaza, was reportedly killed, marking a significant event in the ongoing conflict. His death may shift the power dynamics within Hamas, potentially influencing ceasefire negotiations with Israel. Sinwar had survived several assassination attempts and played key roles in major attacks on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:26 IST
Elimination of Mohammad Sinwar: A Turning Point in Gaza Conflict

Mohammad Sinwar, a shadowy figure and the head of Hamas in Gaza, has reportedly been targeted and eliminated according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sinwar, known for his elusive nature, has been a central figure in Hamas, once rising to power after the death of his brother, Yahya Sinwar, a critical mastermind behind Hamas operations.

His apparent death raises questions about the future leadership structure within Hamas, especially concerning the influence of the group's exiled leadership on policy decisions, including those related to ceasefire discussions with Israel. Sinwar and his associate, Izz al-Din Haddad, have long evaded Israeli intelligence, earning reputations as 'ghosts.'

Mohammad Sinwar, having survived numerous assassination attempts since joining Hamas, was instrumental in executing the infamous October 2023 attack on Israel, representing a significant security failure for the nation. His influential role in orchestrating Hamas' military strategies solidified his reputation as a hardliner, also contributing to past high-profile operations, such as the 2006 abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025