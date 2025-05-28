Tensions Rise as Israel Denies NYT Report on Iran Strike Threat

Israel has flatly denied a New York Times article that suggests Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to disrupt nuclear discussions between the United States and Iran by targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.

The statement from Netanyahu's office criticized the piece as "fake news," while the New York Times defended its reporting as based on reliable sources. According to the newspaper, Israeli fears focus on the U.S. potentially allowing Iran to maintain nuclear capabilities—a situation Netanyahu finds unacceptable.

Senior Israeli officials have conducted a series of high-level meetings with U.S. counterparts, indicating the weight of the situation. Despite these diplomatic tensions, both Netanyahu and former President Donald Trump have dismissed talk of a faltering alliance between Israel and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)