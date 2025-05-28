Tensions Rise in Dakshina Kannada Over Murder Investigation

Following the murder of 32-year-old Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal taluk, police have intensified their investigation, detaining three suspects, official sources revealed on Wednesday. This incident adds to the already simmering tensions in Dakshina Kannada district, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order a thorough probe to capture the culprits.

Rahiman was fatally attacked while unloading gravel with his co-worker Kalandar Shafi, who survived but is undergoing treatment. Police registered the case at Bantwal Rural Police Station, listing Deepak, Sumith, and 13 others as accused. According to the FIR, the suspect and victims were acquainted.

The murder has sparked allegations of communal motives and triggered sporadic violence, prompting district authorities to impose prohibitory orders. The incident closely follows the killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, heightening the community tensions in the district.