New Ceasefire Talks Emerge in Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts
Vladimir Medinsky proposed new peace talks with Ukraine to cease hostilities, following pressure from former U.S. President Trump. The latest exchange suggests both countries are ready to resume discussions on settlement modalities. Russian and Ukrainian delegates may soon meet to explore a mutual ceasefire agreement.
Vladimir Medinsky, leading Russia's delegation in the Ukraine peace talks, announced that he had proposed a new date and venue for exchanging memorandums aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.
The plea follows pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump to conclude the brutal warfare, which has ravaged Europe since Russia's incursion into Ukraine. Delegations from both nations convened in Istanbul earlier this month, but negotiations failed to produce a ceasefire agreement.
After a call with Trump, President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's willingness to pursue a peace deal with Ukraine. Medinsky, via the Telegram app, notified Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of the proposed meeting details. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed both parties would prepare their concepts for a settlement and discuss these in upcoming talks.
