In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has proposed June 2 as the date for the next round of peace talks with Ukraine, to be held in Istanbul. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the plan on Wednesday, emphasizing the creation of a detailed memorandum that outlines Russia's stance on resolving the ongoing crisis.

Lavrov confirmed that the Russian delegation, led by Vladimir Medinskiy, is prepared to present this memorandum and offer necessary clarifications during the upcoming discussions. The memorandum is said to address all aspects of overcoming the root causes of the conflict, which has troubled the region for months.

The talks are set to continue the dialogue between the two nations, with hopes for a breakthrough in finding lasting peace. The international community remains watchful as this new phase of negotiations unfolds, potentially influencing regional stability and international relations.

