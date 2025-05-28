Left Menu

Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Paves Way for New Leadership

The Centre has announced a significant reshuffle at the Joint Secretary-level, appointing 41 officers from various services across central government departments. Key appointments include Bhanu Prakash Yeturu as Deputy Election Commissioner and Anshul Mishra as Additional Director at AIIMS, Delhi, among several others in prominent positions.

A significant bureaucratic reshuffle was announced on Wednesday, with 41 officers from various services reassigned across central government departments.

Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, an IAS officer belonging to the Rajasthan cadre, takes on the role of Deputy Election Commissioner, according to the Personnel Ministry. Anbalagan P and Sanjay Kumar Agarwal have been appointed joint secretaries in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, while Manisha Chandra and Meera Mohanty will serve in the Department of Defence Production.

Ishita Ganguli Tripathy has been named Joint Secretary and Additional Financial Advisor for the Ministry of Defence. Meanwhile, Anshul Mishra of the Tamil Nadu cadre is now Additional Director at AIIMS, Delhi. Other notable appointments include Vrunda Manohar Desai as Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, and Ajit Kumar and Amod Kumar as joint secretaries at the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

