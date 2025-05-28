Left Menu

Shocking Crime: Mentally Challenged Woman Allegedly Raped by Neighbors

A mentally challenged woman in her 20s was allegedly raped and impregnated by her neighbor and his minor son. A case was filed based on the complaint from the woman's mother. The police are investigating the whereabouts of the accused but have not yet apprehended them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An appalling incident has come to light involving a mentally challenged woman in her 20s, who was allegedly raped and impregnated by her neighbor and his minor son. This shocking crime has sparked widespread outrage in the community.

The alleged assaults occurred over several months at the victim's residence when she was alone, police revealed. A case has been registered at Jawaharnagar police station following a complaint filed by the victim's mother on May 26.

Authorities have yet to apprehend the suspects as further investigations are underway to gather more evidence and details about the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

