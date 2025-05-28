Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Revenue Inspector Arrested Red-Handed

Inspector Mewalal of Sirathu tehsil was caught accepting a bribe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The complainant, Virendra Kumar, sought justice after the inspector demanded Rs 25,000 to execute a land measurement order. Mewalal was arrested in a sting operation, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:18 IST
Corruption Crackdown: Revenue Inspector Arrested Red-Handed
Inspector
  • Country:
  • India

An Anti-Corruption Bureau operation culminated in the arrest of a revenue inspector in Sirathu tehsil, Kaushambi district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. The inspector, Mewalal, was apprehended following a complaint by Virendra Kumar, a resident of Dhumai village, who had applied for land measurement services.

The complaint stemmed from the inspector's illicit demand for money, despite an existing order to measure Kumar's land under the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code 2006. Confirming the gravity of the allegations, ACB officials set a trap and caught Mewalal accepting the bribe at his residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses observed the operation, and the bribe money was recovered on-site. The inspector has been charged under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh confirmed legal proceedings against Mewalal are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025