Corruption Crackdown: Revenue Inspector Arrested Red-Handed
Inspector Mewalal of Sirathu tehsil was caught accepting a bribe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The complainant, Virendra Kumar, sought justice after the inspector demanded Rs 25,000 to execute a land measurement order. Mewalal was arrested in a sting operation, and legal proceedings are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An Anti-Corruption Bureau operation culminated in the arrest of a revenue inspector in Sirathu tehsil, Kaushambi district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. The inspector, Mewalal, was apprehended following a complaint by Virendra Kumar, a resident of Dhumai village, who had applied for land measurement services.
The complaint stemmed from the inspector's illicit demand for money, despite an existing order to measure Kumar's land under the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code 2006. Confirming the gravity of the allegations, ACB officials set a trap and caught Mewalal accepting the bribe at his residence on Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses observed the operation, and the bribe money was recovered on-site. The inspector has been charged under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh confirmed legal proceedings against Mewalal are in progress.
