Corruption Crackdown: Revenue Inspector Arrested Red-Handed

An Anti-Corruption Bureau operation culminated in the arrest of a revenue inspector in Sirathu tehsil, Kaushambi district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000. The inspector, Mewalal, was apprehended following a complaint by Virendra Kumar, a resident of Dhumai village, who had applied for land measurement services.

The complaint stemmed from the inspector's illicit demand for money, despite an existing order to measure Kumar's land under the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code 2006. Confirming the gravity of the allegations, ACB officials set a trap and caught Mewalal accepting the bribe at his residence on Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses observed the operation, and the bribe money was recovered on-site. The inspector has been charged under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh confirmed legal proceedings against Mewalal are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)