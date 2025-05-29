Delhi Government's Effort to Upgrade Public Grievances System
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights the importance of timely redressal of public grievances. The government plans to upgrade the PGMS portal to enhance user experience and efficiency. Gupta emphasizes the necessity for departments to promptly resolve complaints, ensuring the PGMS operates smoothly as a trust bridge with citizens.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has underscored the urgent need to address public grievances effectively, stating that it's a prime focus for her administration. In a recent meeting, she assessed plans to enhance the Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System (PGMS) portal.
Gupta issued directives to all departments, urging immediate action on pending issues to prevent delays. She also insisted on making the portal more user-friendly, to facilitate effortless complaint registration by citizens. Gupta emphasized that the system acts as a 'trust link' between the government and its people and must function seamlessly.
The Chief Minister recommended adopting advanced technological solutions, studying other states' models, and potentially increasing staff to maintain uninterrupted service. Her vision is to ensure that the PGMS portal remains effective and responsive in resolving public complaints within set deadlines.
