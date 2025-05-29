Trump Intensifies Diplomatic Dance Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump continues to navigate the complex diplomacy surrounding the escalating conflict in Ukraine. After voicing frustrations with Russian President Vladimir Putin for escalating attacks while resisting ceasefire discussions, Trump has cautioned against immediate sanctions on Moscow to keep peace negotiations alive.

Russia has proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, hoping to advance a potential settlement. Tensions remain high with ongoing military actions on both sides, and the war's impact grows as President Putin makes demands regarding NATO's expansion into former Soviet regions and the ease of certain sanctions.

In preparation for further talks, Kyiv has submitted a memorandum for peace proposals, urging Russia to do the same. Meanwhile, NATO's movements in Eastern Europe are criticized by Russia for exacerbating the conflict, amid discussions regarding international partnerships to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)