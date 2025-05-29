Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

A U.S. trade court ruled against President Trump's broad tariff imposition, declaring it an overreach of presidential authority. The court emphasized that commerce regulation is Congress's domain, leading to an appeal by the Trump administration. The ruling results from lawsuits highlighting the economic effects of the tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 05:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 05:38 IST
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. trade court has halted President Donald Trump's attempt to impose sweeping tariffs. This ruling, issued by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade, firmly underscores that the power to regulate trade lies with Congress, not the president, despite any claimed emergency powers for economic protection.

The court's decision emerges from dual lawsuits: one by the Liberty Justice Center representing five small U.S. import businesses, and another by 13 U.S. states, which collectively challenge the economic impact of these tariffs. The controversial duties would affect a range of imports, from New York wines to Virginia-made educational kits.

Following the court's ruling, the Trump administration swiftly announced an appeal. Concurrently, five similar legal challenges remain in the pipeline. While the White House has refrained from comment, critics have labeled the tariffs as reckless and unlawful, demanding careful legal scrutiny to uphold congressional authority in trade matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025