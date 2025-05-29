Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

In a significant legal decision, a U.S. trade court has halted President Donald Trump's attempt to impose sweeping tariffs. This ruling, issued by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade, firmly underscores that the power to regulate trade lies with Congress, not the president, despite any claimed emergency powers for economic protection.

The court's decision emerges from dual lawsuits: one by the Liberty Justice Center representing five small U.S. import businesses, and another by 13 U.S. states, which collectively challenge the economic impact of these tariffs. The controversial duties would affect a range of imports, from New York wines to Virginia-made educational kits.

Following the court's ruling, the Trump administration swiftly announced an appeal. Concurrently, five similar legal challenges remain in the pipeline. While the White House has refrained from comment, critics have labeled the tariffs as reckless and unlawful, demanding careful legal scrutiny to uphold congressional authority in trade matters.

