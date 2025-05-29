U.S. Suspends Key Tech Sales to China Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The United States has taken decisive action by suspending certain technology sales to China's state-owned aerospace firm COMAC. This includes critical technologies like jet engines, a move reported by the New York Times, which highlights the escalating trade tensions between the two superpowers.

COMAC is striving to manufacture its own commercial aircraft to compete with industry giants Airbus and Boeing. However, China's reliance on imported engines poses a significant challenge. The U.S. Commerce Department is reviewing strategic exports to China, even canceling some existing licenses as part of this scrutiny, according to sources familiar with the matter.

This suspension comes as a direct response to China's recent export limitations on critical minerals. Aviation components are significantly affected, and while COMAC and GE Aerospace have not immediately responded to requests for comments, the geopolitical implications of these actions are profound. This development underscores the ongoing complexity of U.S.-China trade relations in the high-stakes technology sector.