In the historic town of Kongsberg, Norway, once a WWII resistance stronghold, preparations are underway for potential new conflicts. Eight decades after resisting Nazi forces, the town confronts modern threats from Russia by rejuvenating strategies from the Cold War and strengthening local defenses.

Norwegian and Nordic governments are ramping up their defenses amidst soaring tensions. Bomb shelters are making a return in new constructions, reflecting a national push to fortify against military and non-military threats alike. With Moscow's aggression in Ukraine as a harsh reminder, Kongsberg is embracing a total defense philosophy.

Authorities in Kongsberg have been coordinating with military forces to plan for Western troop deployment, should the need arise. Community involvement echoes the wartime efforts seen in Ukraine, illustrating a societal commitment to preparedness in uncertain times.

