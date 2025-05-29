Left Menu

Philippines Stands Firm on South China Sea Rights

The Philippine Foreign Ministry firmly asserts its position regarding the South China Sea, stating that China cannot object to the Philippines' routine activities. It also rejects China's claims of indisputable sovereignty over the Spratly Islands, countering statements from the Chinese embassy in Manila.

  Philippines

The Philippine Foreign Ministry has made a strong statement asserting that China has no right to object to the Philippines' lawful actions in the South China Sea, highlighting its sovereign rights in the disputed waters.

This declaration comes in response to recent claims by the Chinese embassy in Manila, which stated that Beijing has indisputable sovereignty over the Spratly Islands.

The ministry's statement refuting these claims emphasizes the ongoing territorial tensions with China and underscores the Philippines' commitment to maintaining its established maritime activities in the region.

