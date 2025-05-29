Philippines Stands Firm on South China Sea Rights

The Philippine Foreign Ministry has made a strong statement asserting that China has no right to object to the Philippines' lawful actions in the South China Sea, highlighting its sovereign rights in the disputed waters.

This declaration comes in response to recent claims by the Chinese embassy in Manila, which stated that Beijing has indisputable sovereignty over the Spratly Islands.

The ministry's statement refuting these claims emphasizes the ongoing territorial tensions with China and underscores the Philippines' commitment to maintaining its established maritime activities in the region.