Klaus Schwab Fights Back Against 'Constructed' Allegations

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has initiated legal proceedings against anonymous whistleblowers following allegations of misconduct. According to the Financial Times, Schwab has filed a criminal complaint in Geneva, accusing the whistleblowers of defamation and coercion.

The allegations surfaced in April, shortly after Schwab announced his resignation as chairman, and suggested that the Schwab family misused WEF resources. Both Schwab and the WEF have denied these claims, branding them as part of a 'constructed' narrative.

The incident raises questions about the governance and culture at WEF, renowned for its high-profile annual summit in Davos. Schwab stated that the outcome of the Geneva prosecutor's investigation could be pivotal for the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)