India's Counter-Terror Mission: A South African Sojourn

South Africa's Democratic Alliance has thrown its weight behind the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and backed India's strong stance against cross-border terrorism. This was evident during a visit by an all-party Indian delegation focused on combating terrorism stemming from Pakistan.

During the delegation's visit to South Africa from May 27-29, interactions were held with various South African leaders, including John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance, and Kenneth Morolong, Deputy Minister in the Presidency. The discussions underscored India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its unyielding global counter-terrorism approach.

The visit forms part of a broader mission by India, deploying multi-party delegations to global capitals to rally international support against Pakistan's alleged terror designs, following the devastating April 22 Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives.