India's Counter-Terror Mission: A South African Sojourn

South Africa's Democratic Alliance aligned with India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. An Indian delegation engaged with South African leaders, promoting India's zero-tolerance on terrorism. This delegation is one of several global outreach initiatives by India following attacks linked to Pakistan, emphasizing a strong counter-terrorism stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:29 IST
South Africa's Democratic Alliance has thrown its weight behind the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and backed India's strong stance against cross-border terrorism. This was evident during a visit by an all-party Indian delegation focused on combating terrorism stemming from Pakistan.

During the delegation's visit to South Africa from May 27-29, interactions were held with various South African leaders, including John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance, and Kenneth Morolong, Deputy Minister in the Presidency. The discussions underscored India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its unyielding global counter-terrorism approach.

The visit forms part of a broader mission by India, deploying multi-party delegations to global capitals to rally international support against Pakistan's alleged terror designs, following the devastating April 22 Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives.

