India's Counter-Terror Mission: A South African Sojourn
South Africa's Democratic Alliance aligned with India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. An Indian delegation engaged with South African leaders, promoting India's zero-tolerance on terrorism. This delegation is one of several global outreach initiatives by India following attacks linked to Pakistan, emphasizing a strong counter-terrorism stance.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's Democratic Alliance has thrown its weight behind the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and backed India's strong stance against cross-border terrorism. This was evident during a visit by an all-party Indian delegation focused on combating terrorism stemming from Pakistan.
During the delegation's visit to South Africa from May 27-29, interactions were held with various South African leaders, including John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance, and Kenneth Morolong, Deputy Minister in the Presidency. The discussions underscored India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its unyielding global counter-terrorism approach.
The visit forms part of a broader mission by India, deploying multi-party delegations to global capitals to rally international support against Pakistan's alleged terror designs, following the devastating April 22 Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives.
ALSO READ
South African Cricket Stars Torn Between IPL Glory and National Duty
Funding Cuts Deepen HIV Crisis in South Africa: Alarming Decline in Testing
South Africa Ramps Up Global Avocado Trade with Landmark Shipment to China
South African Stars Depart IPL for Crucial WTC Preparations
South Africa's HIV Funding Crisis: Government Faces Backlash