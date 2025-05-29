Slovak Central Bank Governor Kazimir Convicted in Corruption Case

A Slovak court has convicted Central Bank Governor Peter Kazimir of corruption, delivering a landmark ruling on Thursday. Judge Milan Cisarik announced Kazimir's conviction, awarding a fine of 200,000 euros or a year-long prison term, although the verdict remains subject to appeal.

Kazimir, a key figure in the European Central Bank's governing council, was not present at the ruling due to a business visit in Hong Kong. Ahead of the decision, he proclaimed his innocence in a televised statement, expressing his belief that the charges should've been nullified based on the statute of limitations.

The allegations stem from Kazimir's tenure as finance minister before 2019, implicating him in bribery meant to sway tax proceedings. Despite the court ruling, Kazimir's term as central bank chief persists amidst discussions of his potential reappointment or replacement.

