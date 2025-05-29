Daily Hearing Looms for Embattled Sri Lankan Police Chief

Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon is gearing up for daily hearings set to commence in June. The parliamentary panel is probing 22 misconduct charges against him, which could culminate in his removal.

Appearing for the second time, Tennakoon was present with the parliamentary committee expecting to resume on June 3, when the Attorney General plans to present critical affidavits. These allegations date back to his November 2023 appointment as Inspector General of Police, a role assumed despite a Supreme Court ruling labeling him guilty of in-custody torture.

Facing a historic dismissal under the Removal of Officers Act 2002, Tennakoon's fate might rest on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's decision following a parliamentary address. The embattled officer, surrounded by accusations, has sought police protection citing threats from criminal elements.

