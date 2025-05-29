Left Menu

Daily Hearing Looms for Embattled Sri Lankan Police Chief

Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon is set to face daily hearings starting June over 22 misconduct charges. Accused of torture, Tennakoon might become the first to be removed under the Removal of Officers Act 2002. President Dissanayake could enforce his dismissal if he's found guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:13 IST
Daily Hearing Looms for Embattled Sri Lankan Police Chief
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Suspended Sri Lankan police chief Deshabandu Tennakoon is gearing up for daily hearings set to commence in June. The parliamentary panel is probing 22 misconduct charges against him, which could culminate in his removal.

Appearing for the second time, Tennakoon was present with the parliamentary committee expecting to resume on June 3, when the Attorney General plans to present critical affidavits. These allegations date back to his November 2023 appointment as Inspector General of Police, a role assumed despite a Supreme Court ruling labeling him guilty of in-custody torture.

Facing a historic dismissal under the Removal of Officers Act 2002, Tennakoon's fate might rest on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's decision following a parliamentary address. The embattled officer, surrounded by accusations, has sought police protection citing threats from criminal elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025